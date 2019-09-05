100 years of preservation in Petaluma

JANET BALICKI WEBER
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 5, 2019, 7:11AM

When do you preserve a building, and when do you make room for a new construction?

An upcoming lecture by architect and preservation planner Charles Edwin Chase in Petaluma explores the complex factors that determine how communities grow, evolve,and make substantive changes in pursuit of a better quality of life. With nearly 40 years in the field of architecture and planning, Chase, a principal at Architectural Resources Group in San Francisco, will address issues that are important to the discussion of historic preservation and community planning.

Topics for discussion include: what is historic — and who decides; what are the economic implications of historic preservation; and is historic preservation good for communities and the environment?

The free lecture, “Know Before You Grow: Historic Preservation and Petaluma’s Urban Core,” begins at 7 p.m. Sept. 25 in the Community Room at the Petaluma Public Library.

Click through our gallery above to explore some of the historic treasures of Petaluma past.

