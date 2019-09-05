Series of fires on Highway 29 under control

Firefighters contained a series of vegetation fires in Lower Lake on Wednesday night, according to a Cal Fire dispatcher.

Cal Fire received the first call about a fire between Lower Lake and Kelseyville on Highway 29 about 4:24 p.m. Wednesday. Three more fires broke out along the highway soon after.

The three smaller fires were contained about 7:47 p.m. The fourth fire on Manning Flat, a few miles west of Lower Lake, was being worked on overnight after its progress was stopped.

There were no reported injuries or structures damaged as a result of the fires.

