Crews battle Tenaja fire in Riverside County

ASSOCIATED PRESS
September 5, 2019, 9:07AM

MURRIETA — Evacuation orders remain in place and schools are closed in a Southern California community as firefighters battle a nearby wildfire.

Authorities say the Tenaja fire near the Riverside County city of Murrieta and unincorporated community of La Cresta has grown to more than 2 square miles (5.4 square kilometers) and is 7% contained early Thursday.

There have been no reports of structure losses.

The fire erupted Wednesday afternoon on rural land, triggering evacuation orders for nearby developed areas about 70 miles (113 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles.

The cause may have been a lightning strike as hot, muggy weather produced thunderstorms.

The National Weather Service says those conditions will continue into Friday.

