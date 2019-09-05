Sonoma County testing emergency alert systems on Thursday

GUY KOVNER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 5, 2019, 9:51AM
On Thursday, Sonoma County’s Department of Emergency Management will test three alert and warning systems, initiating a telephone call or mobile device alert to residents and visitors within the communities of Healdsburg, Cloverdale and Geyserville from 10 a.m. until 11:10 a.m.

The tests will involve SoCoAlert, an emergency notification that contacts residences and businesses by telephone, mobile phone, text message, email and social media within specific areas, and the Wireless Emergency Alert system, which is similar to an Amber Alert using a special tone and vibration on mobile devices and sending a brief text regarding an immediate threat to life and property.

In addition, the National Weather Service NOAA radio system, a nationwide network of radio stations that broadcasts weather warnings and forecasts 24 hours a day, will test the first nonweather-related alert in California.

