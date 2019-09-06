Sonoma County continues to hone emergency alerts with second major test

TYLER SILVY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 5, 2019, 7:37PM
Updated 3 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Emergency alerts

There are a few ways to receive official alerts:

Wireless Emergency Alerts – These are text messages sent to cellphones in a specific geographic area. The alerts sound different from regular text messages or phone calls. Residents won’t receive these if they have disabled alert notifications on their phones, and officials caution that these alerts are not 100% effective. For more information, go to http://transition.fcc.gov/cgb/consumerfacts/wea.pdf.

SoCoAlert – These include calls made to phones based on addresses listed when residents sign up. Residents can also sign up for text messages and emails. To ensure you receive a SoCoAlert, go to www.SoCoAlert.com.

Nixle – The Sonoma County Sheriff and other local agencies send Nixle alerts via text message and email. To subscribe, go to http://local.nixle.com/sonoma-county-sheriffs-office/.

A Sonoma County Emergency Management official clicked a computer mouse a couple of times, reviewed the information on his screen, then clicked again.

“Well that was easy,” Emergency Coordinator Sam Wallis said, leaning back in his chair about 10 a.m. Thursday in the aging Sonoma County Emergency Operations Center in northeast Santa Rosa.

Thirty miles north, at Plank Coffee Shop in Cloverdale, cellphones began buzzing and ringing — a sudden burst of wireless activity triggered by the latest test of the county’s emergency notification systems.

“Our entire café went off with a bunch of alerts,” said worker Shianne Treankle.

Most were caught unaware of the planned trial run, the second for the county in a year. But no false alarms were raised, Treankle said.

“It said at the very end, ‘Test; no action required,’” she said.

Thursday’s practice run, which focused on Cloverdale, Healdsburg and Geyserville, was coupled with a first-of-its-kind NOAA weather radio test sent countywide. The tests are an outgrowth of the county’s effort to build a more immediate and reliable system to warn residents in the event of a major disaster. The county’s pre-existing system — and the officials in charge of it — largely failed at that task in the 2017 fires. Many in harm’s way at that time had no prior warning from authorities, and county officials weeks later revealed that they had long before ruled out the use of widespread cellphone alerts that have been employed elsewhere to warn of wildfires, hurricanes and child abductions.

Further, the county’s opt-in warning system, SoCo Alerts, failed to connect with more than half of the telephone numbers in its database.

Supervisor James Gore, whose district includes the areas tested Thursday, was the chairman of the Board of Supervisors when state emergency officials in February 2018 dinged Sonoma County for not making use of targeted cellphone alerts during the 2017 fires. Gore rued that decision, and said last year that it had endangered lives.

“We should have woken up the world,” he said in February 2018.

On Thursday, he said he was confident officials would now err on the side of sending more timely and widespread alerts.

“I’m also confident it will be imperfect,” Gore said.

Thursday’s event didn’t feature the media attention or general fanfare of the first trial run last September, a test billed a the first of its kind on the West Coast. This time, attendees included Gore, officials from Cal Fire and the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office. Chris Godley, the Emergency Management director hired in the fallout from the 2017 failures, guided the test from a podium overlooking rows of desks.

The limited ability to target cellphone warnings — a leading but misunderstood factor, according to the state, in the county’s decision to rule out such alerts more than two years ago — remains an issue, officials said. It’s a problem with cell towers, officials said, and it may have led to some of the discrepancies in the test results Thursday.

People at the Jimtown Store in Geyserville received at least some warning in the test, said owner Carrie Brown. She got an email. An employee got a text to her cellphone.

Emergency alerts

There are a few ways to receive official alerts:

Wireless Emergency Alerts – These are text messages sent to cellphones in a specific geographic area. The alerts sound different from regular text messages or phone calls. Residents won’t receive these if they have disabled alert notifications on their phones, and officials caution that these alerts are not 100% effective. For more information, go to http://transition.fcc.gov/cgb/consumerfacts/wea.pdf.

SoCoAlert – These include calls made to phones based on addresses listed when residents sign up. Residents can also sign up for text messages and emails. To ensure you receive a SoCoAlert, go to www.SoCoAlert.com.

Nixle – The Sonoma County Sheriff and other local agencies send Nixle alerts via text message and email. To subscribe, go to http://local.nixle.com/sonoma-county-sheriffs-office/.

Otherwise, Brown said, “We didn’t have a lot of commotion here.”

Austin Betts with Cloverdale Automotive said he thought the alerts were a good tool, adding that everyone’s phones at the shop started buzzing at the same time.

“Then it was business as usual,” he said.

County officials sent alerts between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., starting with notifications in Cloverdale, then another round at 10:15 a.m. targeting Healdsburg followed by a 10:30 a.m. alert for Geyserville. At 11 a.m., staff at the emergency center staff worked with the National Weather Service to send a NOAA weather radio alert to all such devices in the county. Those alerts were “live,” Godley said, meaning they were capable of turning weather radios on to deliver the test alert.

A digital map of the United States showed the locations of those receiving alerts, based on relays from cell towers. Recipients — presumably traveling local residents — were dispersed as far as Washington state, Michigan and Switzerland.

Gore had staffers in each of the three targeted communities, and Godley said numerous county staffers and county leaders were monitoring the efficacy of the weather radio alert. Preliminary findings suggest far less after-test engagement among residents compared to a year ago.

By 3:45 p.m. Thursday, 126 people had completed a survey through a link in the broadcast test. More than 2,500 completed a survey last year, a decline that Godley attributed to the smaller target area and lower overall profile this year. Last year by this time, Northern California was also well into its worst wildfire season on record, with the most destructive and deadly blaze still two months away.

Godley said this year’s alert tests could have reached about 19,200. Last year, officials pegged the number at 20,000.

“The focus was on technology rather than geography,” Godley said.

You can reach Staff Writer Tyler Silvy at 707-526-8667 or at tyler.silvy@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @tylersilvy.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine