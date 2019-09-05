Officials seek man who allegedly shot Merced County deputy

ASSOCIATED PRESS
September 5, 2019, 10:27AM
Updated 27 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

MERCED — Authorities in Central California are searching for a suspect who allegedly shot a Merced County sheriff's deputy who was investigating a domestic violence case.

Merced County Sheriff's Officer deputy Daryl Allen says 51-year-old Guadalupe Lopez-Herrera opened fire on sheriff deputies Wednesday in Dos Palos.

The Merced Sun-Star reports deputies went to a home where Lopez-Herrera was hiding after receiving a report of domestic abuse over the weekend.

Allen says Lopez-Herrera opened fire moments after they arrived, striking one deputy, and then fled.

He says the deputy was alert and in good spirits and flown to a Modesto hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers believe Herrera could be driving a 2013 White GMC Sierra pickup with California plates.

Court document show Lopez-Herrera has a history of domestic violence allegations.

___

Information from: Merced Sun-Star, http://www.mercedsun-star.com

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine