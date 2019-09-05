Crews near full containment of seven vegetation fires along Highway 29 in Lake County

Cool weather overnight helped firefighters double containment on a series of vegetation fires that broke out Wednesday along Highway 29 south of Clear Lake in Lake County.

Seven fires along the highway between Kelseyville and Lower Lake were collectively named the Glass fire, which Cal Fire said Thursday morning covered 20 acres and was 80 percent contained.

Cooler and damper overnight conditions helped crews extend containment lines and put out hot spots within the fire perimeter, said Bruce Lang, a Cal Fire spokesman.

Lang said the cause was still under investigation.

No structures were threatened or destroyed, he said.

Four engines, two water tenders, a bulldozer and two hand crews were assigned to the blaze. Cal Fire, the Lake County, Kelseyville and South Lake County fire protection districts and Marin County Fire Department were involved in the effort.

Highway 29 was closed until 9 p.m. Wednesday, Lang said.