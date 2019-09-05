Camp fire survivor receives surprise wedding dress on 'Say Yes to the Dress'

A bride-to-be who lost her wedding dress, veil along with her house in the 2018 Camp fire got the gown of her dreams thanks to popular TLC show, "Say Yes to the Dress."

Eryka Bumatay and her family were flown to New York City by the show's host Randy Fenoli to choose a replacement during an episode that aired Aug. 31.

"When I put it on I was like this dress is absolutely gorgeous and made me feel beautiful," Bumatay told Action News Network.

Bumatay has been engaged to her fiancé for three years. After she lost her dress in the destructive wildfire, she worried she would have to postpone their wedding.

“My dress meant a lot because it was the dress that I picked out with my mom and my best friend,” she said in the episode. “It was just that moment I feel like I can’t really get back.”

Fenoli and the rest of the cast became emotional as Bumatay talked about the Camp fire.

"I never imagined Randy was going to Skype me, and I was in shock," Bumatay said of being invited to the show. "I just felt like there is something good coming from this."

She and her fiancé are getting married this September at her parents’ home in Red Bluff. For the special occasion, her father planted more than a million wildflowers throughout the property, the news station reported.