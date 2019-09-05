Mill Valley woman killed in Southern California dive boat fire remembered as 'adventurous'

Thirty-three people have been confirmed dead in the fire aboard a diving boat that sank along the Southern California coast on Labor Day. One of the victims was Lisa Fiedler, a 52-year-old hairdresser and photographer from Marin County.

A native of Michigan, Fiedler lived in Mill Valley, where she worked as a hair stylist at Dagaz Salon. Her photographs were stunning, colorful images of majestic Red Woods, hummingbirds in flight and water rushing over boulders in Northern California. She also photographed life and nature in Guatemala, China, Tibet and Holland.

Fiedler said on her photography website that the moment she picked up the camera, she realized "I enjoyed creating and sharing images that reflect the way I absorb the grandeur of nature."

Lisa's mother, Nancy Fiedler, who lives in Corte Madera, said her daughter thought of herself as "part fish" because of her ocean addiction.

"Everybody loved her. She was a kind, gentle person. She was a naturalist, she loved nature," her mother told San Francisco's ABC affiliate, KGO television.

Alicia Love, a friend and co-worker, told the Marin Independent Journal that she was someone who was "independent, adventurous and didn't let anything hold her back."