30 indicted in scheme to distribute drugs from Mexico to Canada

ASSOCIATED PRESS
September 5, 2019, 2:43PM
LOS ANGELES — Federal prosecutors say 30 people have been indicted in an alleged conspiracy to distribute hundreds of pounds of cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine from Mexico through Southern California and into Canada.

The U.S. Department of Justice says 13 defendants were arrested Thursday in the Los Angeles area, Seattle and Vancouver. All 30 could face multiple narcotics-related charges, including conspiracies to distribute, import, and export controlled substances.

Officials say indictments unsealed this week allege members of the drug trafficking organization communicated using cellphones with military-grade encryption.

Authorities seized approximately about 945 pounds (429.5 kilograms) of cocaine, 20 pounds (9 kilograms) of heroin and 103 pounds (47 kilograms) of meth. Also seized was $811,000 in Canadian currency.

