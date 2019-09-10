Sonoma County supervisors at odds over location of proposed 3rd Santa Rosa SMART station

Sonoma County supervisors are jostling behind the scenes on the location of a possible third SMART station in Santa Rosa or on its outskirts, with two members of the five-person board planning to ask for the money to study a site in Fulton at a county meeting next month.

Supervisors James Gore and Lynda Hopkins are pressing for the Fulton location and have both recently met with Farhad Mansourian, general manager of Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit, about a plan that would see the county pay for a feasibility study for the proposed station near Fulton and River roads, just north of city limits.

But Supervisor Shirlee Zane, a 10-year member of the SMART board of directors, would prefer to see a potential third station for the city’s 175,000 people in the southwestern area of Santa Rosa, near Roseland. That part of town has a large Latino population and could benefit from the increased access to public transit, she said.

Gore and Hopkins, however, believe a commuter rail stop at the Fulton location — about 1.5 miles from the existing station near Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport — would offer improved connection to the rail line for residents in their districts, spanning the north and west county.

“We have extraordinarily limited access to the SMART train in west county, and really no effective access at all,” said Hopkins, whose district includes the Sonoma Coast, Russian River area and Sebastopol. “Enhancing regional transit access, in my mind, is critical to facilitating economic development and reducing congestion.”

The two supervisors have requested a discussion item be placed on a Board of Supervisors’ agenda in October and plan to request up to $100,000 of the county’s yearly contingency funds to pay for the study. The analysis would determine whether the site is too close to the airport stop or create other unforeseen snags in the system, said Gore. His district takes Windsor, Healdsburg and Cloverdale, as well as the unincorporated areas of Larkfield-Wikiup, Geyserville and Fulton.

“This is just to answer the first question of is it feasible and is it beneficial,” he said. “If yes, then we’ll go and say, ‘OK, it’s possible, do we want to do it, do we have political will and bandwidth to get that kind of money (for construction) while not derailing the core mission of SMART?’”

The three supervisors say they have yet to discuss the matter to avoid violating the Brown Act, a state law governing public meetings. Zane said the Roseland-area site would be closer to higher-density housing going up in southwest Santa Rosa, as well as offer better public transportation options for lower-income and Latino residents who are not riding the train in representative numbers.

“We should put SMART stations where people who are often disadvantaged in terms of public transit,” she said. “And that’s a high-density area, and it’s becoming more and more so all the time. If we’re going to do a study in terms of where we would get our biggest bang for our buck and where the need is for another station in Santa Rosa, we should look at all possibilities.”

She said she was not against a Fulton station but said that one in Roseland should come first.