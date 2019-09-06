Containment increases on Tenaja fire in Riverside County

ASSOCIATED PRESS
September 6, 2019, 7:57AM
Updated 31 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

MURRIETA — Firefighters have made progress against a wildfire that burned dangerously close to homes in Southern California while another blaze has exploded in size in a remote area at the northern end of the state.

An approximately 3-square-mile (7.7-square-kilometer) threatening the communities of Murrieta and La Cresta is 20% contained early Friday.

Some roads have reopened but mandatory evacuation orders for about 570 homes remain in place, along with a voluntary evacuation advisory for another 2,200.

The Tenaja fire broke out Wednesday, possibly from a lightning strike as thunderstorms moved through.

In Northern California, a lightning-sparked fire in a remote area of Tehama County west of the city of Red Bluff has grown to more than 9 square miles (23.3 square kilometers), with no containment.

Evacuations have been ordered for rural properties.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine