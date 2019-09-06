One arrest after police interrupt apparent gang fight at Santa Rosa Safeway store

One person was arrested after Santa Rosa police interrupted an apparent gang fight Thursday night at the Safeway store in Marlow Road.

Officers responded to the store at 1799 Marlow Road about 9:10 p.m. following a report that gang members were “posturing and preparing to fight,” according to a Nixle bulletin issued by police.

As officers arrived, people believed to be involved in the disturbance got into a dark colored sedan and fled with the lights off. As one officer pursued the car it stopped and several people got out and fled on foot, police said.

The pursuit continued, with the car running at least one red light and its headlights still off. Police halted the car and arrested one person, who was not identified, on suspicion of felony evading, resisting arrest and driving under the influence of alcohol.

No further information was immediately available.