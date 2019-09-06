One arrest after police interrupt apparent gang fight at Santa Rosa Safeway store

GUY KOVNER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 6, 2019, 8:47AM
Updated 2 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

One person was arrested after Santa Rosa police interrupted an apparent gang fight Thursday night at the Safeway store in Marlow Road.

Officers responded to the store at 1799 Marlow Road about 9:10 p.m. following a report that gang members were “posturing and preparing to fight,” according to a Nixle bulletin issued by police.

As officers arrived, people believed to be involved in the disturbance got into a dark colored sedan and fled with the lights off. As one officer pursued the car it stopped and several people got out and fled on foot, police said.

The pursuit continued, with the car running at least one red light and its headlights still off. Police halted the car and arrested one person, who was not identified, on suspicion of felony evading, resisting arrest and driving under the influence of alcohol.

No further information was immediately available.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine