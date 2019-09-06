Los Angeles County reports 1st vaping-related death

ASSOCIATED PRESS
September 6, 2019, 12:47PM
Updated 2 hours ago

LOS ANGELES — Health authorities say they are investigating Los Angeles County's first known death associated with vaping.

The county Department of Public Health has scheduled a press conference on the issue for Friday afternoon.

The department says in an advisory that 12 cases of pulmonary injury associated with use of e-cigarettes have been reported in Los Angeles County, and urges the public to take precautions.

Earlier Friday, U.S. health officials renewed calls for people to stop vaping until they figure out why some are coming down with serious breathing illnesses.

Officials said they had identified 450 possible illnesses, including at least three deaths, in 33 states.

___

This story has been corrected to show the national information was released earlier Friday, not earlier this month.

