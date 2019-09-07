Santa Rosa remains concerned about Lake Ralphine algae

Santa Rosa remains concerned about potentially toxic algal blooms at Lake Ralphine and will continue to keep a look out for harmful blue green algae at the popular Howarth Park lake.

The city advised the lake might contain toxic algae in early August after a bloom was spotted near the Lake Ralphine boathouse. Visitors were urged to “avoid contact with the water and keep dogs out of the lake.”

The latest message reminded park users that closures could happen in the even of a harmful bloom.

“As a precaution, the boat dock and launch has been closed and boating activities canceled whenever these naturally occurring algae blooms are located in the area,” the city announced Friday. “These blooms are pushed by wind and move in and out of the boat launch area.”

The 25-acre lake is used by people with paddle boats, paddle boards, canoes, kayaks and sailboats. It also is a popular fishing destination.

