Santa Rosa remains concerned about Lake Ralphine algae

WILL SCHMITT
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 6, 2019, 5:33PM
Updated 40 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Santa Rosa remains concerned about potentially toxic algal blooms at Lake Ralphine and will continue to keep a look out for harmful blue green algae at the popular Howarth Park lake.

The city advised the lake might contain toxic algae in early August after a bloom was spotted near the Lake Ralphine boathouse. Visitors were urged to “avoid contact with the water and keep dogs out of the lake.”

The latest message reminded park users that closures could happen in the even of a harmful bloom.

“As a precaution, the boat dock and launch has been closed and boating activities canceled whenever these naturally occurring algae blooms are located in the area,” the city announced Friday. “These blooms are pushed by wind and move in and out of the boat launch area.”

The 25-acre lake is used by people with paddle boats, paddle boards, canoes, kayaks and sailboats. It also is a popular fishing destination.

You can reach Staff Writer Will Schmitt at 707-521-5207 or will.schmitt@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @wsreports.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine