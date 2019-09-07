Firefighters battle wildfire in Lake County near Kelseyville

A fire that ignited in Lake County on Saturday spread to 20 acres, threatened more than 100 structures and prompted evacuation orders by 4:30 p.m., fire officials said.

The Oak fire, which started near Kelseyville at about 11:22 a.m., ignited near Highway 29 and Cole Creek Road, according to Cal Fire. It broke out in vegetation despite forecasts of unseasonably cool and damp weather, stirring 84 fire personnel as well as CHP and PG&E to respond, according to Cal Fire spokesman Bruce Lang.

“There’s a little bit of wind out of the west,” Lang said. “It’s not too bad, but that’s what pushed the fire” from grass into brush and then into oak woodland.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office issued evacuation orders for stretches of Highway 29, Cole Creek Road and Live Oak Drive in southern Kelseyville, asking residents to “please leave the area immediately.”

Crews with Cal Fire, the local firefighting districts for Kelseyville, Lake County, South Lake County, Lakeport, and Northshore rushed to the area in hopes of preventing the blaze from burning about 150 nearby structures, Lang said.

“They’re pretty busy working on this,” said Cal Fire spokesman Bruce Lang. The fire was burning uncontained as of 4:30 p.m.

No deaths or injuries had been reported, but one structure of an unknown type was destroyed, Lang said. Live Oak Drive was closed as well as a stretch of Highway 29.

The Oak fire is the latest in a string of south Clear Lake wildfires over the last month.

A handful of vegetation fires, collectively called the Glass fire, ignited Wednesday along Highway 29. The burning reached about 28 acres before firefighters were able to work in relatively cool and damp overnight conditions to extinguish all the hot spots by Thursday.

The Golf fire, which state fire investigators traced to a cigarette, broke out in early August near subdivisions on Clear Lake’s southwestern shore. Firefighters needed a few days before fully containing the blaze.

Check back this evening for more information.