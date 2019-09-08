Trump says secret US summit with Taliban at Camp David is canceled

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Saturday that he had canceled a previously undisclosed summit at Camp David with Taliban leadership and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani after the Taliban took responsibility for an attack last week that killed a U.S. soldier.

Trump said the meetings had been set to take place Sunday.

On Twitter, the president appeared to cancel talks with the Taliban indefinitely, a significant blow to the peace process kicked off last year, which was nearing its conclusion.

In tweets Saturday evening, Trump wrote that he has “called off peace negotiations” and accused the Taliban of perpetrating the attacks to strengthen their negotiating hand.

“What kind of people would kill so many in order to seemingly strengthen their bargaining position?” Trump tweeted. “They didn’t, they only made it worse!”

He continued: “If they cannot agree to a ceasefire during these very important peace talks, and would even kill 12 innocent people, then they probably don’t have the power to negotiate a meaningful agreement anyway. How many more decades are they willing to fight?”

Ghani had previously announced that he would travel to Washington. His trip had initially been planned for Saturday, but he delayed the trip for several days.

The White House declined to provide further comment Saturday.

News of the Taliban’s once-imminent arrival drew criticism from Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Illinois, who serves in the National Guard. “Never should leaders of a terrorist organization that hasn’t renounced 9/11 and continues in evil be allowed in our great country,” he tweeted.

In his tweets, Trump appeared to reference a Thursday morning car bombing that killed two NATO service members, including one American, in a heavily fortified part of central Kabul. The Pentagon identified the soldier killed as Sgt. 1st Class Elis Angel Barreto Ortiz, a 34-year-old paratrooper from Morovis, Puerto Rico. He is the 16th American service member killed in combat in Afghanistan this year.

The attack, which killed a dozen in all, came just days after the top U.S. negotiator in the ongoing peace talks with the Taliban had announced that he had reached a deal “in principle.” It was part of a surge of Taliban violence in recent days in Kabul and elsewhere, leaving scores of people dead.

It is not clear where Trump’s abrupt move leaves the larger issue of an end to the longest American war or the return of U.S. forces. The secret summit would have been a step toward ratifying an agreement between the United States and the Taliban.

That deal, months in the making, largely had been handled by veteran diplomat Zalmay Khalilzad. Through painstaking negotiations, he worked to settle hostilities with the Taliban insurgency and prepare for an exit of all or most U.S. forces.

His work was expected to be ratified shortly.

Khalilzad arrived in Kabul last week, after a final negotiating session with the Taliban, to brief Ghani’s government on the terms of the agreement. Those terms included the withdrawal of more than 5,000 U.S. troops — more than one-third of the total in Afghanistan — in exchange for the Taliban agreeing to sever ties with al-Qaeda and to continue its fight against the Islamic State.

The deal also included a Taliban commitment to begin inter-Afghan talks with the Ghani government, expected to start within weeks. The talks themselves would include discussion of a cease-fire.