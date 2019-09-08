Lake County wildfire near Kelseyville reaches full containment

A Lake County vegetation fire that burned more than 50 acres and prompted evacuations near Kelseyville Saturday afternoon was fully contained Sunday morning.

The Oak fire ignited around 2 p.m. Saturday near Highway 29 and Cole Creek Road, threatening as many as 150 structures, according to Cal Fire. The fire grew to 53 acres before fire personnel from Cal Fire and eight other fire agencies made significant progress overnight building containment line.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office lifted evacuation orders for stretches of Highway 29, Cole Creek Road and Live Oak Drive in southern Kelseyville, reducing them to warnings around 5 p.m. Saturday. All roads were reopened at 10 p.m.

The fire destroyed one structure, believed to be an outbuilding, Cal Fire spokesman Brian Lang said.

Smoke from the continued burning of vegetation well within the containment line was expected to be visible in the area Sunday, and crews will be out performing mop-up duties over the next few days.

“It’s one of those things where we evaluate what we got done at the end of the day,” said Lang. “It all hinges on the progress made, and they’ve been making good progress, but we expect to see them out there the next several days.”

