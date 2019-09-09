Dogs enjoy splash in Santa Rosa lagoon during Water Bark

THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 8, 2019, 8:25PM
Updated 1 hour ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

The popular Water Bark returned this weekend to Spring Lake Regional Park in Santa Rosa.

Dogs can enjoy splashing around without a leash in the park’s swimming lagoon on Saturdays and Sundays through the end of the month, except on Sept. 14.

The water is filtered and slightly chlorinated, ensuring the lagoon is safe for dogs, according to the Sonoma County Regional Parks Foundation. The event helps raise money for the foundation.

Daily entry is $5 per dog for Regional Parks members, and $7 per dog for nonmembers. Tickets are available at the gate, or online at https://bit.ly/2k6IaQ5.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine