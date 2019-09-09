Driver suffers major injuries after ejected from pickup, fire officials say

KEVIN FIXLER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 8, 2019, 7:43PM
Updated 14 minutes ago

A middle-aged man suffered major injuries after he slammed into a tree and was ejected from his pickup Sunday afternoon west of Healdsburg, fire officials said.

The man suffered major trauma to his face and internal injuries and had to be placed in a coma after his silver four-door Nissan pickup left the roadway and crashed into the tree at Westside and Mill Creek roads around 2:30 p.m., Healdsburg Fire Capt. Mack Montanye said. The driver, who was not identified, was taken by ambulance to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

Montanye said the man was not wearing a seatbelt and excessive speed was likely a factor in the single-vehicle wreck that totaled the truck.

You can reach Staff Writer Kevin Fixler at 707-521-5336 or kevin.fixler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kfixler.

