Girl, 10, airlifted to hospital after off-road vehicle crash near Fitch Mountain

A 10-year-old girl was airlifted to a local hospital after an off-road vehicle rolled onto her and her father Sunday afternoon at the base of Fitch Mountain outside of Healdsburg.

The side-by-side utility vehicle, which had a roof and roll bar, flipped at least twice before coming to a stop upside down on the father and daughter about 5 p.m. near Coghlan Road and Hidden Acres Drive, fire officials said.

Emergency responders from Healdsburg and Sonoma County Fire worked with people in the area to free the trapped pair, lifting the vehicle off the ground and cutting the father and daughter from their safety belts, Sonoma County Fire Battalion Chief Mark Dunn said.

The girl suffered a crushed chest, and had to be taken to the hospital via Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office Henry 1 helicopter because of the extent of the injury, Healdsburg Fire Capt. Mack Montanye said. The father escaped major injuries, suffering only scrapes to his legs, and was taken privately to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

It was unclear why the vehicle rolled, though the terrain in the area is steep, officials said. The father and his daughter weren’t wearing helmets, though neither sustained head injuries.

You can reach Staff Writer Kevin Fixler at 707-521-5336 or kevin.fixler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kfixler.