Head of MIT Media Lab resigns amid scandal over Jeffrey Epstein donations

The head of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Media Lab resigned on Saturday and stepped down from the boards of several organizations following revelations that the lab accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars from disgraced billionaire Jeffrey Epstein.

The announcement comes a day after the New Yorker reported that Media Lab director Joi Ito and his colleagues worked to conceal the financier's donations and affiliation with the program. Epstein died last month in an apparent jail suicide as he faced federal charges of sex trafficking of minors.

Ito, who confirmed his resignation to The Post, notified members of the Media Lab of his departure in an email just after 3 p.m. Saturday.

"I want to apologize again for my errors in judgment," he wrote in the email provided to The Washington Post by a graduate student at the lab. "I have spent the last days and weeks listening to all of you and I want to thank you again for sharing your insights and perspectives with me, and allowing me [to] begin to try to make amends. After giving the matter a great deal of thought, I have chosen to resign as Director of the Media Lab and as a Professor and employee of the Institute, effective immediately."

In a letter to the university, MIT president Rafael Reif called the allegations "deeply disturbing," adding that the school would hire a law firm to conduct an internal investigation into Epstein's donations.

The Media Lab studies the application of technology to several fields, including medicine, agriculture, health, media, space exploration and artificial intelligence, according to its website. It has an annual operating budget of $80 million. Ito had served as its director since September 2011.

The Epstein conflagration has swept up the Eastern Seaboard, first in the tony enclaves of Palm Beach, Florida, where the financier was known to party alongside Donald Trump, before moving on to New York, where Epstein allegedly ran a sex-trafficking ring from his Upper East Side mansion for years. Epstein died by apparent suicide last month while in federal custody.

Now, it has engulfed Cambridge.

According to the New Yorker's Ronan Farrow, Epstein was listed as a "disqualified" donor in MIT's database, and the Media Lab classified his donations as anonymous and kept his name off Ito's calendar. In a September 2014 email obtained by Farrow, Ito asked Epstein to help fund a researcher, writing "Could you re-up/top-off with another $100K so we can extend his contract another year?"

In a subsequent email with the subject line "Jeffrey Epstein Money," Farrow reports, Ito instructed his staff to "make sure this gets accounted for as anonymous." Farrow writes that staff also raised objections to a 2015 visit from Epstein, according to Signe Swenson, a former employee at the lab who resigned in 2016.

These reports go beyond what Ito revealed last month.

On Aug. 15, five days after Epstein's death, Ito disclosed in a blog post that the Lab had accepted money from the billionaire "through some of the foundations he controlled" and that the donations had been made with his knowledge and permission. Ito also disclosed that he allowed Epstein to "invest in several of my funds which invest in tech start-up companies outside of MIT."

Ito apologized for his dealings with Epstein but insisted that "in all of my interactions with Epstein, I was never involved in, never heard him talk about, and never saw any evidence of the horrific acts that he was accused of."