Lung illness tied to vaping has killed 5 people, may be a new 'worrisome' disease, officials say

WASHINGTON - Health officials said Friday that a fifth person has died from a mysterious lung illness tied to vaping. There are now 450 possible cases in 33 states and one territory, five deaths, and one death under investigation, they said.

Amid the surge in cases, physicians and health officials in states with the earliest and largest number of cases published detailed descriptions of the acute lung disorder in people who vape in a series of articles in the New England Journal of Medicine and described the trend as "worrisome."

Although federal and state officials said the definitive cause of the illness remains unknown, "the severity of the illness and the recent increase in the incidence of this clinical syndrome indicates that these cases represent a new or newly recognized and worrisome cluster of pulmonary disease related to vaping," according to a report by health department officials in Wisconsin and Illinois, who conducted a joint investigation of 53 patients.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned that no consistent e-cigarette products have been linked to the disorder, and that while some victims used marijuana-based products, some reported using marijuana and nicotine products, and a smaller group reported using nicotine only.

"We are getting a clearer focus, and the investigation is narrowing," said Ileana Arias, the acting deputy director for noninfectious diseases at CDC.

No specific device or substance has been linked to all the cases, officials said. The Food and Drug Administration is analyzing samples collected from patients across the country who have fallen ill and is testing them for a broad range of chemicals, including nicotine, THC - the active ingredient in marijuana that produces the high - and "cutting agents" to dilute solutions and other substances.

"We believe chemical exposure is likely associated with the illnesses," said Dana Meaney-Delman, who is heading CDC's lung injury response.

This week, New York state and FDA labs told officials they found vitamin E acetate, an oil derived from vitamin E, in samples of marijuana products collected from patients who had been sickened by vaping. New York state officials have said the oil is a key focus of the state's investigation. FDA officials have stressed, however, that no one substance, including vitamin E acetate, has been identified in all samples. Identifying compounds in samples won't necessarily answer questions about causality, they said.

The Indiana State Department of Health this week reported the state's first vaping-related death. The person died "due to severe lung injury linked to a history of e-cigarette use or 'vaping,'" according to health officials. The death was confirmed on Thursday and the patient was identified only as being over the age of 18.

On Friday, the Minnesota health department said a 65-year-old patient died in August due to lung injuries related to vaping. The patient died after a "long and complicated hospitalization," officials said.

Health authorities said Friday they are investigating Los Angeles County's first known death associated with vaping. Illinois and Oregon have also each reported a death.

The rising case counts drew an angry tweet from Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., who threatened to call for the resignation of acting FDA chief Ned Sharpless.

Even though the definitive cause remains unknown, the mysterious lung illness is coming into focus as officials and clinicians identified clinical similarities in illnesses among people who use e-cigarettes, or vape. Preliminary reports released Friday from clinicians and state health departments in Wisconsin, Illinois, North Carolina and Utah confirm and strengthen patterns that individual doctors treating patients have described.