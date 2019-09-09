Boater drowns in Lake Tahoe

ASSOCIATED PRESS
September 9, 2019, 11:11AM
Updated 18 minutes ago

RENO, Nev. — Search and rescue crews at Lake Tahoe have recovered the body of a boater when went missing in the waters off the north shore over the weekend.

Placer County sheriff's deputies identified the victim Monday as 27-year-old Sayen Sengupta of Boston, Massachusetts.

Investigators say he was driving a boat that was towing two people in an inner-tube who fell into the water north of Tahoe City and became distressed near Dollar Point Pier at about 3:45 p.m. Saturday.

Sengupta dove into the water to assist the tubers before he disappeared.

His body was found Sunday afternoon.

