Kelseyville man arrested, suspected of starting Oak fire in Lake County

Cal Fire arrested a Kelseyville man on suspicion of starting the 53-acre vegetation fire that burned in Lake County and prompted evacuations Saturday.

Jody Buck Hickey, 39, was arrested Saturday and booked into Lake County Jail. Cal Fire identified the cause of the Oak fire to be “equipment use,” and officials alleged Hickey ignited the blaze by welding and grinding in dry grass.

The Oak fire started about 2 p.m. Saturday near Live Oak Drive in Kelseyville. About 300 people were evacuated and Highway 29 was closed for several hours. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office lifted evacuation orders about three hours later and all roads were reopened by 10 p.m. The fire was fully contained Sunday morning.

The blaze destroyed one building, but no residences, Cal Fire spokesman Bruce Lang said. There were no injuries.

“Cal Fire would like to remind the public that when you’re working outdoors with equipment and tools to always have a water source nearby and hand tools ... in case of a fire,” Lang said.

