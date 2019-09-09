NTSB: California should fix highway safety barriers faster

ASSOCIATED PRESS
September 9, 2019, 2:07PM
Updated 27 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

SAN FRANCISCO — The National Transportation Safety Board has issued a safety recommendation urging California transportation officials to move faster to repair highway safety barriers damaged by vehicles.

The NTSB recommendation Monday comes in a report that says California officials failed to fix a highway safety barrier before a fatal March 2018 collision in Mountain View that killed an Apple engineer. The barrier had been damaged 11 days before the Tesla in Autopilot mode crashed into it.

The federal agency says it previously identified problems in a fatal 2016 crash in San Jose when a barrier damaged 44 days earlier had not been fixed.

California Department of Transportation spokesman Matt Rocco says the department is reviewing the NTSB report to determine its next steps but declined to answer questions.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine