State Assembly approves vaccine bill with Gov. Newsom's changes

SACRAMENTO — Changes demanded by California's governor as a condition of signing a vaccine bill cleared their first hurdle Monday, but action in the Senate was delayed as protesters shouted and pounded on the walls and door.

Gov. Gavin Newsom sought the changes as a condition of signing previously approved legislation intended to crack down on doctors who sell fraudulent medical exemptions.

The Assembly approved the measure with a 43-14 vote and the Senate was expected to take up the bill later in the day.

However, Senate action was delayed for more than 90 minutes as protesters pounded on the walls and door, unfurled an upside-down American flag from the public gallery in a traditional signal of distress, and chanted "My kids, my choice" and "We will not comply."

An apparent counter-protester unfurled a black banner reading: "We the People v. the Vaccine Extremists."

The two bills are needed "so we can keep children safe from preventable diseases," Democratic Assemblyman Jim Wood of Santa Rosa.

Republican Assemblyman Devon Mathis of Visalia objected that there were no committee hearings on the last-minute bill.

"This goes past vaccines and is again a major government overreach," Mathis said, adding that, "Our medically fragile children are what are at stake."

Newsom demanded a phase-out period for medical exemptions similar to one allowed when California eliminated personal belief vaccine exemptions in 2015. A kindergartener with an exemption could retain it through 6th grade, for instance, while a 7th grader could be exempted through high school.

The companion bill also would allow officials to revoke any medical exemptions written by a doctor who has faced disciplinary action.

The bill would make it clear that enforcement will start next year, meaning doctors who previously granted a high number of medical exemptions won't face scrutiny.

Several opponents of the bill, including two women who briefly chained themselves to an outside doorway, were detained before the legislative session as they blocked entrances to the Capitol.

About 200 others filled the hallway in front of the governor's office, asking Newsom to veto both vaccine bills.

One woman sobbed in the gallery as senators caucused before voting on the bill, while another sang "We Shall Overcome."

About 200 opponents earlier filled the hallway in front of the governor's office, asking Newsom to veto both vaccine bills. They later chanted "Where is Newsom?" and "Veto the bill" from the Senate gallery before leaving when they were threatened with being arrested for an unlawful protest.

They returned to the Assembly, where they continued shouting "Kill the bill" and "Protect our children" as lawmakers considered other legislation.

___

Associated Press Writer Adam Beam contributed to this story.