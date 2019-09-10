Former USC doctor charged with sex abuse surrenders license

ASSOCIATED PRESS
September 9, 2019, 5:13PM
LOS ANGELES — A former University of Southern California gynecologist charged with sexually assaulting patients has surrendered his state medical license.

The Medical Board of California says George Tyndall gave up his license effective last Thursday.

Tyndall worked at a USC student health center for nearly three decades.

The board suspended his license last year after accusations surfaced that he groped and made suggestive remarks to women during examinations.

Tyndall was charged in June with sexually abusing 16 patients. He's pleaded not guilty.

Hundreds of other women have sued the doctor and USC.

Messages left for Tyndall's lawyers were not immediately returned.

