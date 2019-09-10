Woman in Santa Rosa crosswalk hit, seriously injured

RANDI ROSSMANN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 10, 2019, 8:25AM

Distraction may have caused a driver to hit a pedestrian Monday night as she walked in a west Santa Rosa crosswalk, according to Santa Rosa police.

The woman pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

She was crossing North Dutton Avenue about 7:45 p.m., just north of West Eighth Street, when she was hit by a northbound vehicle. The driver stopped and cooperated with officers, who don’t suspect impairment. But the investigation indicated the driver may have been using his cell phone at the time, police said in a news release.

The crash remained under review and investigators are hoping to hear from witnesses or anyone with information, who may remain anonymous. Traffic officers can be reached at 707‑543‑3636.

Information on the pedestrian and driver weren’t released Monday night. Check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com.

