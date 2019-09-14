Santa Rosa postal carrier delivers welcome-home smiles along with the mail in Coffey Park

Burgundy Vice never intended to become a one-woman welcome wagon, one of the most recognizable and well-liked figures in Coffey Park. She is, after all, a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service.

“In my experience, mail carriers are usually grumpy and in a big hurry,” said Bill Northcroft, vice president of the neighborhood group Coffey Strong. Vice “is the opposite of that.”

She is a uniquely upbeat, supremely welcoming ambassador and letter carrier who is partial to hugs, refrigerator magnets and the expression “Yippy skippy.” Vice has been nothing less than “a binding agent in the rebuild,” Northcroft said.

Coffey Park’s relations with the postal service have not always been so harmonious.

On a Monday evening in September 2018, nearly a year after the Tubbs fire destroyed more than 1,400 homes in the Santa Rosa community, Santa Rosa Postmaster Michelle Tucker informed residents that when they rebuilt their homes they would no longer feature individual mailboxes. Rather, mail would be delivered to centralized “cluster” mailboxes.

This went over poorly with the Coffey Strong board, which was exceptionally vocal in its opposition. Eventually, the cluster box idea was scrapped.

Vice, 48, started as a letter carrier in 2001, and spent most of her career delivering on the east side of Santa Rosa. A year ago, she was transferred from the city’s main post office to the carrier annex on McBride Lane. Many of the customers on her new route, which included parts of Coffey Park, had lost their homes in the fire.

When people returned to their rebuilt homes, Vice was often the first face they saw. A beloved tradition was born. After introducing herself, and emitting an obligatory “Yippy skippy,” she would welcome them back, give them a hug, take a selfie with them, then present them with refrigerator magnets she made proclaiming that The Love In The Air Is Thicker Than The Smoke.

After gaining permission, it is her custom to post the photographs on the Coffey Park Recover Together Facebook group, which gives others the opportunity to post kind, welcoming words. Vice has now welcomed home 76 people and families, and become one of the most recognizable, and popular figures in the neighborhood.

“I don’t know how it became a thing,” she said of her much-beloved welcoming ritual. “It just started happening. It’s not something I sought out, it’s just something in my heart.”

While recently delivering on Berwick Court, Vice was greeted warmly by Kevin and Sheryl Harrigan, who insisted on making her lunch — a steak sandwich. Letter carriers get a half-hour for lunch: she was happy to take hers at that time.

“People are actually excited when they find out that their house is on her route,” said Anne Barbour of Coffey Strong. “How many mail carriers can you say that about?

After the Tubbs fire, but before she was assigned her Coffey Park route, Vice came to the aid of 10 coworkers who’d lost their homes. Charging $5 apiece for keychains and magnets she made herself, she raised $1,000.

“She’s not a busybody, but she’s personally knowledgeable about almost everyone on her route,” said Tricia Woods, the founder of the Coffey Park social institution Wine Wednesday which Vice has twice attended — after punching the clock at work, of course.

Intrepid as she is outgoing, Vice welcomes the challenge of doing her job in a full-fledged construction zone, weaving her boxy delivery vehicle between forklifts, cement and taco trucks. “It keeps you on your toes, believe me,” she said.

As construction hits its peak in the neighborhood, there are now more homes on her route than empty lots, said Vice, who brightens the days of her customers and is cheered, in turn, by the sight of Coffey Park “becoming a neighborhood again,” she said.

