Gaye LeBaron: A visit to the Crane melon barn a rite of fall in Sonoma County

Those among us who make an effort to live close to the land, to eat what’s raised, caught or grown here, spend considerable time and patience waiting — anticipating may be a better word. We wait for the local strawberries and peaches and Gravenstein apples and white corn and tomatoes to ripen. They come each in their turn and we come to know when to expect them.

I bring this up now because Sunday is the date set by the Crane family prognosticators when I asked, back in July, when their melons would be ripe and when, most important, would their landmark barn on Petaluma Hill Road open its doors to customers.

The answer was “About September 15th” coming with the explanation that it’s a “late year” because of heavy rains soon after planting.

(These predictions are not an exact science. In fact, the barn opened a few days ago. Predictions about crops are always hedged bets. That’s why they call it farming, not shopping. In future seasons, you can call the barn and a Crane family member, live or recorded, will tell you if they’re ripe, if it’s time.)

Crane melons are, of course, unique to Sonoma County. And, more important, they may well be unique to just one ranch and one pioneer family. This is an issue that went to court in the ’90s when the Cranes attempted to legally own the “Crane melon” name. The Press Democrat’s ag writer Tim Tesconi labeled it “a paternity suit.” While the family lost its legal claim to exclusivity, the question remains: Is it really, truly a Crane melon if it isn’t grown by Cranes in the soil where it was created?

Other Sonoma County gardeners grow them, but the purists insist (and I admit to being one of them) that the unique flavor, the “big” flavor, is found only in that sweet-smelling pile-up in the corner of the Crane melon barn.

The judge who denied the family claim, ruling that “Crane melon” is a generic term, must not have run a taste test.

...

I WELL REMEMBER my first visit to the barn. It was the middle of the ’60s and the barn had just opened for the season.

There was a “Hay for Sale” sign on an outside wall. The melons were heaped in a far corner of the building, under a sign, if I remember correctly, reading “9 cents a pound.” I swear I got a gulp of their sweet smell when I opened the car door.

Customers were sorting through the pile, choosing size and ripeness. Most of them were buying a dozen or more — some to keep, some to give away to friends, to neighbors, to newcomers on the job site who had never heard of a Crane melon.

The man of the hour was obviously the elderly Dick Crane, the only son of Oliver Crane who had “created” the melon 50 years earlier through seasons of patient cross-pollination. As Oliver’s great-great-granddaughter, Jennifer Crane, tells it, experimenting with plants had become a fashionable hobby for farmers in the Victorian era — and, locally, in the Luther Burbank era.

Accounts vary, but the melons involved in Oliver’s experiments are believed to have been popular in the early 20th century but are seldom seen today — a white melon and three others with more exotic names: Ambrosia, Japanese and Persian. It took many years and great patience, Jennifer reminds us: “Lots of time to plant seeds together so the genetic materials would combine.”