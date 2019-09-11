Santa Rosa warehouse fire contained to building’s exterior

A warehouse on Copperhill Parkway near Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport caught fire Tuesday night, according to an emergency dispatcher.

Authorities received multiple reports of black smoke coming from a warehouse near Copperhill Parkway and Brickway Boulevard at 7:37 p.m. Twenty minutes later, firefighters had contained the fire to the exterior of the warehouse, preventing it from spreading to the building’s interior, the dispatcher said.

The CHP assisted with traffic control in the area, shutting down part of Copperhill Parkway, said CHP Officer David deRutte.

Sonoma County Fire Department responded, but could not be reached for comment as of press time.