Santa Rosa warehouse fire contained to building’s exterior

CHANTELLE LEE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 10, 2019, 10:51PM
Updated 5 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

A warehouse on Copperhill Parkway near Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport caught fire Tuesday night, according to an emergency dispatcher.

Authorities received multiple reports of black smoke coming from a warehouse near Copperhill Parkway and Brickway Boulevard at 7:37 p.m. Twenty minutes later, firefighters had contained the fire to the exterior of the warehouse, preventing it from spreading to the building’s interior, the dispatcher said.

The CHP assisted with traffic control in the area, shutting down part of Copperhill Parkway, said CHP Officer David deRutte.

Sonoma County Fire Department responded, but could not be reached for comment as of press time.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine