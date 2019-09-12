30 years of the Napa Valley Wine Train

On Sept. 16, the Napa Valley Wine Train will celebrate 30 years of transporting grape-loving travelers to wineries in Northern California. Over those 30 years, the popular tourist train had its shares of highs and lows.

It all started back in 1987, when San Francisco food purveyor Vincent DeDomenico used funds from the sale of his Rice-A-Roni and Ghiardelli chocolate empire to purchase 21 miles of tracks along the former Southern Pacific Railroad line. Inspired by trips along the famed Oriental Express, Domenico restored eight vintage Pullman cars with the decadent finishes of a bygone era and hoped to carry a projected 450,000 passengers per year to wineries in the Napa Valley. The oppulent dining venture immediately ran into opposition from locals who feared the tourist attraction would turn the rural wine region into Disneyland 2.0.

Despite the public resentment, the venture slowly picked up steam carrying tourists from far and wide.

Then in 2015, the train took another major blow when the primarily African-American "Sistahs on the Reading Edge" book club was escorted off the train by law enforcement officers for speaking too loudly and allegedly disturbing passengers on the train. The racial discrimination controversy led to a $11 million lawsuit, which was settled for an undisclosed sum by the train’s new owners, real estate firm Brooks Street and partner Noble House Hotels and Resorts.

Since then, the Wine Train has expanded its list of offerings to include murder mystery dinners, beer-tasting trips, and Yuletide rides with Ole Saint Nick. Plans are even in the works to transform the vintage terminal into a 148-room luxury hotel.

The train continues to chug away toward a brighter future despite its storied past.

