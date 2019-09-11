Two arrests after Santa Rosa police pursuit

Two Santa Rosa men were in custody Wednesday, after an attempted burglary at a westside home led to a police pursuit, a crash and their arrests, according to Santa Rosa police.

About 1:30 a.m. an officer was called to the 1800 block of West Steele Lane about a possible burglary with two men trying to get into a home, Sgt. Hector De Leon said in a news release.

As the officer arrived, a silver SUV was leaving fast. The officer tried to stop the driver, who headed into a cul‑de‑sac and hit the patrol vehicle as he turned around.

The officer was able to continue driving and the pursuit headed south to College Avenue and at the intersection with Marlow Road, the driver lost control and crashed into a tree, De Leon said. The two men ran and officers quickly stopped the passenger. A police dog found the driver hiding behind some nearby businesses.

A search of the SUV turned up a loaded gun and the investigation determined the men also had vandalized a car parked at the West Steele Lane home, the sergeant said.

Sean Ryan McCarthy, 36, who was driving the SUV, was arrested on suspicion of seven charges, including attempted burglary, felony vandalism, being a felon with a gun, resisting arrest, felony evading and felony hit and run, De Leon said.

Passenger Humberto Ibarra Sanchez, 33, was arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary, conspiracy and carrying a concealed gun in a car — all felonies.

Bail was set at $50,000 each.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com.