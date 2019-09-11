Red Bluff man allegedly had illegal arsenal in bunker

ASSOCIATED PRESS
September 11, 2019, 8:25AM

RED BLUFF — A Northern California man has been arrested after authorities say he stashed an arsenal and thousands of rounds of ammunition in a survival bunker.

The Red Bluff Daily Record says Gary Stiles was arrested Monday for weapons violations. It's unclear whether he has an attorney.

The Tehama County district attorney's office says the 62-year-old Red Bluff man had to surrender his guns because of a restraining order against him for allegedly harassing numerous people but prosecutors received tips that he still had them — and was still threatening people.

Investigators went to Stiles' remote home and found a steel bunker buried 10 feet underground.

Investigators say on Stiles' property, they found 60 handguns, rifles and shotguns, including seven illegal semi-automatic rifles; 50 high-capacity magazines and some 50,000 rounds of ammo.

