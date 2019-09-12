Sonoma County fire officials unable to determine cause of warehouse fire near Santa Rosa airport

Officials have been unable to determine the cause of a small fire that broke out Tuesday night at a warehouse near Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport.

Firefighters responded to a fiberglass shop on Copperhill Parkway about 7:40 p.m., after receiving multiple reports of black smoke coming from the building. The fire was on the outside of the structure, against the wall, Sonoma County Fire Deputy Chief Matt Gustafson said in an email.

Firefighters extinguished the fire within 20 minutes, stopping it from spreading to the inside of the building, Gustafson said. There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire will be listed as undetermined, because officials were unable to discover the origin and cause of the fire, Fire Prevention Officer Cyndi Foreman of Sonoma County Fire District said.

Staff Writer Randi Rossmann contributed to this report.

You can reach Staff Writer Chantelle Lee at 707-521-5337 or chantelle.lee@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ChantelleHLee