California’s landmark labor bill could limit newspaper distribution

Landmark labor legislation aiming to force Uber and Lyft to treat drivers as employees could prompt a statewide vote on independent contractor law and greatly curtail the distribution of printed newspapers.

Assembly Bill 5, which Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to sign, would cement a 2018 California Supreme Court ruling requiring businesses to treat as company employees many laborers who currently work as independent contractors. The bill, which the Legislature approved Wednesday, has spurred fierce resistance from the major ride-hailing companies, who are funding an effort to put a counter-measure on the ballot in 2020.

Labor groups have touted AB 5’s passage as a step toward better working conditions for tens of thousands of California workers, though a litany of professions including insurance agents, lawyers, doctors, commercial fishers, and barbers would be exempt. Independent contractors are not guaranteed many of the protections that regularly employed workers enjoy, such as benefits and compensation for workplace injuries.

But AB 5 included no exemption for another field that has for decades been dominated by independent contractors: newspaper delivery. Newspaper publishers are making a last-minute push in Sacramento to persuade lawmakers to exempt their business from the new regulations for at least a year before the end of the legislative session on Friday.

Already facing challenges including declining print revenue, rising newsprint costs and the challenges of making online news profitable, industry representatives are asking for more time to implement costly delivery system overhauls.

The Press Democrat’s owner, Sonoma Media Investments, contracts with 110 carriers to deliver thousands of copies of the paper on 126 routes seven days a week, according to Chief Executive Officer Steve Falk.

These independent contractors rise before dawn and drive throughout the morning to deliver thousands of issues to subscribers in Sonoma, Mendocino and Lake counties, earning $1,000 to $1,500 or more per month for several of hours per day — but without protections and benefits earned by full-time employees of Sonoma Media Investments.

Falk said delivery fees are negotiated with each carrier and vary based on topography, length of the route and number of subscribers.

“As independent contractors, carriers have lots of flexibility in sharing the route with family members, delivering multiple routes within a family and using their own substitutes as desired,” Falk said. “None of that is possible with an employee delivery system.”

Newspaper distribution has been specifically exempt from typical employment classification under California regulations that have been on the books since 1987.

Now, California newspaper executives fear AB 5 could lead to a sharp spike in costs — early estimates indicate higher costs of about $3 million to $4 million for Sonoma Media Investments, Falk said. In his view, the current independent contractor system allows delivery workers much-needed flexibility that would be restricted if newspapers have to start hiring carriers like other employees. Doing away with that system could mean higher home-delivery costs, a “severe reduction” in delivery to rural areas, fewer editions per week, and uncertain employment prospects for current carriers, Falk said.

“The system is not broken, and the fix is going to severely hurt an industry that is already suffering with revenue declines,” Falk said.

Falk added that Sonoma Media Investment carriers make “minimum-wage plus” in delivery fees depending on their routes. Current routes available include $1,350 per month to deliver at least 300 papers per day to Sebastopol, $2,100 to haul 325 or more editions of the paper to Petaluma, and $1,000 to truck 190 to 200 papers to Sonoma, according to The Press Democrat’s website.