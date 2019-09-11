Tentative list of the missing after Dorian in Bahamas has 2,500 names

ASSOCIATED PRESS
September 11, 2019, 1:17PM

FREEPORT, Bahamas — The Bahamas government said Wednesday there are 2,500 people on its list of those missing after Hurricane Dorian. But the names have yet to be checked against the rosters of people evacuated from the devastated islands or staying in shelters.

Carl Smith, a spokesman for the country's emergency management Agency, said he expects the list to shrink as it is checked.

More than a week after Dorian smashed thousands of homes on the country's Grand Bahama and Abaco islands, the death toll stood at 50 and was expected to rise, with search-and-rescue crews still making their way through the ruins.

While power has returned to much of Grand Bahama, Smith said the electrical infrastructure around Marsh Harbour, Abaco's largest city, was destroyed.

