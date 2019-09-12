Frederic Pryor, released in 1962 'Bridge of Spies' prisoner exchange, dies at 86

One of the most dramatic moments of the Cold War occurred Feb. 10, 1962, on a bridge connecting the then-divided states of East Germany and West Germany, when two high-profile prisoners - American pilot Francis Gary Powers and a convicted Soviet spy known as Rudolf Abel - were exchanged.

Delegations from the United States and Soviet Union stepped onto the Glienicke Bridge, between West Berlin and Potsdam, East Germany, in a tense scene portrayed in the 2015 Steven Spielberg film, "Bridge of Spies."

The two groups stood on opposite sides of a white marker in the middle of the bridge for 20 minutes, waiting for word that another American had been released from an East German prison, almost 20 miles away.

That prisoner was Frederic Pryor, a 28-year-old graduate student who had been detained in East Berlin for nearly six months. Dr. Pryor, who was denounced as a spy by his captors but never charged with a crime, died Sept. 2 at his home in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. He was 86.

His family announced his death with notices in newspapers in suburban Philadelphia and his hometown of Mansfield, Ohio. The cause of death was not specified.

In 1961, Pryor was completing his PhD dissertation in economics at Yale University. He had been in Berlin off and on for almost two years, conducting research on the trade policies of countries in the Communist bloc. He routinely drove his sports car into East Berlin to attend conferences and meet colleagues before being caught up in the hard political realities of the Cold War.

On Aug. 13, 1961, Communist authorities in East Germany barricaded their half of Berlin behind barbed wire and hastily built concrete walls - what instantly became known as the Berlin Wall. Less than two weeks later, on Aug. 25, Pryor drove to East Berlin on what he expected to be his farewell visit.

His plan that day was to listen to a speech by East German leader Walter Ulbricht; to deliver a copy of his dissertation to a professor who had helped with his research; and to meet the sister of a friend.

The friend's sister was not at home. (Only later did Pryor learn that she had fled to the west.) When he returned to his car, it was surrounded by officers from Stasi, the East German secret police.

"The Stasi were staking out her apartment to catch anyone coming to get her stuff," Pryor told a publication of Swarthmore College, where he was a longtime faculty member. "I didn't even get into the apartment, but they arrested me."

When they found a copy of Pryor's dissertation - filled with statistics and other information about the Soviet bloc - they accused him of economic espionage. He was taken to a notorious prison, where he was questioned for up to 10 hours a day.

"They interrogated me every day for four and a half months," he later said. "Good practice for your German, by the way."

Pryor's parents moved to Berlin to help secure his release, but as the weeks turned to months he had almost no contact with them or anyone on the outside. The letters and packages his parents sent to him never arrived.

The East Germans furnished a lawyer for Pryor, but "once you're arrested, you're always convicted," he told the Philadelphia Inquirer in 2015. "I expected five or 10 years in prison. I made peace with that."