Kelseyville Pear Festival puts Lake County crop in the spotlight

The night before: A Farm to Fork dinner is held from 5 to 11 p.m. Sept. 27.

Activities: Parade, musicians and dancers on three stages, more than 100 craft and food vendors and numerous special exhibits.

Thousands of people will soon arrive in the farming town of Kelseyville in Lake County ready for pearful activities such as pear pie eating, pear margarita and cider sipping, and an old-fashioned, small-town parade during the Kelseyville Pear Festival.

Crowds will line Main Street on Sept. 28 to watch a procession of farmers trundle along on antique tractors, Los Amigos Dancing Horses, Belgian draft horses and kids on decorated ponies, while Girl Scouts, farm families and local dignitaries ride on floats, in a bright-red stagecoach and on horse-drawn wagons.

The festival has come a long way during its 27 years, said Cindy Bain, the event’s chairperson.

“The first pear harvest festival, in 1993, was just a street dance and a scarecrow contest, with only 12 booths, and fewer than 2,000 visitors,” she said. “This year, we expect to welcome 10,000-12,000 people, and we’re ready for them, with about 150 vendors of food and drink, and fine art and crafts. On the night before, we kick off with a ‘Farm-to-Fork’ dinner and dance right down the middle of Main Street, followed by a 7 a.m. pancake breakfast at the fire station on Saturday.”

Bain, a fifth-generation Lake County native who plans to take her baby grandson, Max, said the local tradition would not be possible without the goodwill of the residents who pitch in.

“Our one-day celebration is still run by volunteers only — 24 of them — and me,” she said.

The Ely Stage Stop and Country Museum lends the Pear Festival authentic, old-timey character with a circa-1800s covered wagon and various century-old vehicles.

The museum also sets up an antique tractor and vintage engine exhibit, located at the Kelsey Creek Bridge, all day on Saturday, with “climb-aboard” fun and blacksmith demonstrations. In his late 80s, bewhiskered Dieter Renker, patriarch of family-owned Renker Farms, will be on hand to show off his rare tractor engine.

Representing local rural traditions dating to the 1800s, handmade quilts will be on display and for sale at the festival. Quilts are also on view in vibrant style on Main Street buildings, and throughout the county on the sides of barns, wineries, businesses and farm stands. The Lake County Quilt Trail consists of about 125 brightly-colored quilt blocks, each 8-by-4 feet square, seen along local country roads.

Pioneer history and agricultural heritage will be on parade, too, in the main, white-tented Pear Pavilion, where fruit crate labels, historical photos, and vintage farm equipment are displayed.

The pear’s rich history in Lake county dates to the Gold Rush era, when the Bartlett pear, developed in 17th-century England, was brought to California by fortune-seekers.

Louis Henderson planted the county’s first large-scale commercial Bartlett pear orchard in 1891, and the Henderson family and others still farm many of the same trees today.

“The Lake County Bartlett is a premium pear because of our microclimate and altitude,” said fourth-generation grower Diane Henderson. “It is also a beautiful pear with its long-necked, classic pear shape.”

Planting 25 acres of pears in 1915, the local Thornton family survived the Great Depression and the loss of the patriarch, JJ, and eventually expanded their orchards, becoming famous for the development of a new variety, the Hailey Red pear.