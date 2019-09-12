Suspect still at large after Sonoma County Fairgrounds parking attendant held up

CHANTELLE LEE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 11, 2019, 9:31PM
September 11, 2019, 9:31PM

A woman who was collecting money for parking at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday, and the suspect is still at large, Santa Rosa police said.

Officers received a report of an armed robbery in the parking lot of the fairgrounds about 2:20 pm., according to a police department news release. When they arrived, they learned a 58-year-old woman who works at the fairgrounds had been held up.

The woman said she had been collecting money for parking in one of the fairgrounds lots, when a man who had been loitering nearby earlier approached her, pointed a handgun at her and demanded money. He grabbed a bag of cash from her before running away, toward the Jockey Club on the east side of the parking lot. The woman was not injured in the altercation.

Officers searched the area but did not locate the suspect. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the department at 707-543-3600.

You can reach Staff Writer Chantelle Lee at 707-521-5337 or chantelle.lee@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ChantelleHLee.

