SSU discloses rape reported last week near university lakes

Sonoma State University Police Department is investigating a report of a rape last week — the second reported rape in a month — at the northern part of its Rohnert Park campus, according to an email sent this week to university staff and students.

The reported rape occurred near a pair of lakes located by the campus’s art building sometime between 11 p.m. on Sept. 5 and 3 a.m. Sept. 6, the email said. Campus police learned of the rape on Tuesday afternoon, hours before the email to school staff and students was sent, the email and police crimes logs show.

A reporter’s call Thursday morning to a university spokesman was not immediately returned.

Last month, university officials issued another notification, referred to as a timely warning, about a reported rape at an on-campus residence on Aug 16. In that incident, a woman told police the suspect was a recent acquaintance she had met on social media. The university issues timely warnings to comply with the Jeanne Clery Campus Security Act, a federal law that mandates colleges and universities to alert campus communities about campus crime.

SSU campus police have investigated at least two other rapes at the campus this year, including one reported in April that involved a student who said she was raped on campus by a man she met on a dating website, university officials said.

In January, a woman said she was raped in a university dorm by an acquaintance who may have put a chemical in her drink, SSU officials said. In that case, university officials declined to say whether either victim or suspects were students.

Five rapes were reported to the Sonoma State University Police Department in 2016, according to an annual security report published last year. That number doubled to 10 in 2017, according to the report.

The Clery Act requires the university to make public campus crimes statistics for 2018 by Oct. 1.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com.