Recalled judge in Brock Turner assault case fired from job as high school tennis coach

ASSOCIATED PRESS
September 12, 2019, 10:17AM
Updated 1 hour ago

SAN JOSE — A California judge recalled for his handling of a former Stanford University swimmer's sexual assault case has been fired from his new job as a high school tennis coach.

The Mercury News reports the Fremont Union High School District said Wednesday that ex-judge Aaron Persky was no longer employed as junior varsity girls tennis coach at Lynbrook High School in San Jose.

The announcement came a day after media reports about the hiring of Persky, who voters recalled in 2018 after he sentenced Brock Turner to six months in jail for felony sexual assault.

Persky said in a statement that Superintendent Polly Bove made the decision "to protect the players from the potentially intrusive media attention related to my hiring."

Student Shivani Kavuluru tells KTVU -TV she collected more than 3,000 signatures from students, alumni and parents asking for Persky's firing.

