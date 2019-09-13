Annapolis man arrested for alleged death threats against Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputy

An Annapolis man was arrested Wednesday night on suspicion of threatening to kill a Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office deputy for having his backhoe towed.

The Sheriff’s Office received numerous calls the last three months from Annapolis residents that the suspect, 35-year-old Edgar Figueroa-Garcia, was allegedly trespassing on private property. Some alleged that he stole firewood and trespassed on private property while riding an ATV with a rifle, according to a statement Thursday from the Sheriff’s Office.

The office received a call Aug. 27 that Figueroa-Garcia had illegally parked his backhoe on someone’s private property and was blocking a driveway. Deputy Greg Myers had the vehicle towed the following day.

A couple weeks later, the Sheriff’s Office heard and confirmed with multiple community members that Figueroa-Garcia allegedly had been telling residents he was going to kill Myers ever since the deputy had his backhoe towed. The office began to look for Figueroa-Garcia, who also had an outstanding felony warrant for domestic battery, criminal death threats and false imprisonment.

A caller informed the Sheriff’s Office at 8:56 p.m. Tuesday that the suspect left his trailer on the 40000 block of Annapolis Road, armed with a gun, and was looking for Myers at his house. Deputies searched the area, but were unable to find Figueroa-Garcia.

The following day at 4:45 p.m., deputies saw the suspect inside his trailer. They ordered him to exit his trailer and arrested him. As he was being taken into custody, he made verbal threats against Myers, according to the statement from the Sheriff’s Office. His girlfriend, 35-year-old Annapolis resident Iuta Pittman, also was arrested for helping him hide from authorities.

Figueroa-Garcia was booked into the Sonoma County Jail and is facing felony charges of criminal threats, committing a felony while released on bail and threatening a peace officer, in addition to the felony charges on his warrant. He is being held on $630,000 bail.

Pittman was booked into jail for a felony accessory charge, and her bail was set at $10,000.

