What a Purdue Pharma bankruptcy means for the Sackler family

Purdue Pharma could be heading for bankruptcy but the extent to which it would affect the Sackler family fortunes remains unclear.

The company, which makes OxyContin and other drugs, this week reached a tentative agreement with thousands of local governments and more than 20 states over its role in the opioid crisis that has contributed to the death of thousands of Americans.

As part of that deal, the company would file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, the Sacklers would lose control of the business and the family could pay up to $4.5 billion. But some states are refusing to sign on, saying it doesn't do enough to hold the Sacklers and their company accountable.

The legal battle will play out in court over time, but here's what we know now:

WHAT ROLE DID THE SACKLERS PLAY IN THE FAMILY BUSINESS?

Purdue Pharma, based in Stamford, Connecticut, was founded in 1952 by three brothers — Arthur, Mortimer and Raymond Sackler — all physicians. Arthur Sackler sold his stake before the business took off in the mid-90s, when it began to sell OxyContin.

All three of the founders have died. Some of their heirs, through various positions over time, have run much of the day-to-day operations of the company and served on its board. All have left the board in recent years.

Eight of the family members — Richard, Jonathan, Mortimer, Kathe, Beverly, Theresa and David Sackler and Ilene Sackler Lefcourt — are named repeatedly in lawsuits nationwide for their roles; some suits name many more.

HOW MUCH MONEY DOES THE SACKLER FAMILY HAVE?

The Sacklers' net worth was an estimated $13 billion as of 2016, making them America's 19th-richest family, according to Forbes magazine. But the exact value of their fortune is not known and believed by some to be much larger.

Several states say that the family has worked methodically to move money out of Purdue to insulate their fortune.

An Associated Press review of court papers, securities filings by companies that have had dealings with Purdue, and documents leaked from an exclusive Bermuda law firm indicate the family has shielded their wealth in an intricate web of companies and trusts, including some located in offshore tax havens. The family has previously declined to discuss the matter.

The size and scope of their fortune may become clearer in court depending on how things proceed. But given the apparent complexity the financial web, it could prove difficult and time consuming to reveal it completely.

HOW MUCH COULD THEY END UP PAYING?

It depends on how various legal actions play out.

The Sacklers have already agreed to pay up to $4.5 billion. That amount is contingent on the sale of the family's international drug company, Mundipharma. They also would lose any wealth from the future operation of that company.

They could potentially pay much more depending on the outcome of bankruptcy proceedings and lawsuits directly naming the family. Generally in a bankruptcy, all the company's assets are fair game for creditors but the owner's wealth is considered separate. There are some scenarios, however, where the personal wealth of the owners could be pursued, according to legal experts.

The Sacklers' wealth could be at risk if the line between the company and owners was not properly observed. For instance, if the owners weren't keeping separate accounting books or they were having the company pay for their personal expenses, they could be found personally liable for actions of the company, according to Michael Simkovic, professor of law and accounting at the University of Southern California. But those types of cases are unusual and hard to win, he said.