Firefighters combat blaze at mobile home park in Sebastopol

CHANTELLE LEE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 12, 2019, 4:30PM
A mobile home park in Sebastopol caught fire Thursday afternoon, according to emergency dispatchers.

Authorities received reports of heavy black smoke and a structure possibly fully engulfed on Redwood Avenue about 3 p.m. Thursday. Sebastopol Fire Department is on the scene, and some people in the surrounding areas have been evacuated, the dispatcher said.

You can reach Staff Writer Chantelle Lee at 707-521-5337 or chantelle.lee@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ChantelleHLee.

