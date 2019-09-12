Firefighters combat blaze at mobile home park in Sebastopol

A mobile home park in Sebastopol caught fire Thursday afternoon, according to emergency dispatchers.

Authorities received reports of heavy black smoke and a structure possibly fully engulfed on Redwood Avenue about 3 p.m. Thursday. Sebastopol Fire Department is on the scene, and some people in the surrounding areas have been evacuated, the dispatcher said.

