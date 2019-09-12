Former NFL defensive back killed at grandmother's Bay Area home

RICHMOND, Calif. — Police say former NFL defensive back Terrell Roberts was shot and killed while visiting his grandmother's home in a San Francisco Bay Area suburb.

Richmond Police spokesman Sgt. Enrik Melgoza says Roberts, who played two seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, died in the backyard of a gunshot wound to his chest Wednesday after an altercation. Police were called to the home around 4:10 p.m.

The Mercury News of San Jose reports that police say the relationship between the men is not clear, but it was not a random incident.

The 38-year-old graduate of El Cerrito High School signed with the Bengals in 2003 after going undrafted out of Oregon State. He played 23 games over two seasons, starting once and intercepting a pass.

The Bengals released him in 2005.

