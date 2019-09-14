Heat advisory lifted for Sonoma County as temperatures cool

Temperatures in Sonoma County will cool this weekend, but the lack of wind in the forecast means the air could be affected by smog.

A heat advisory issued by the National Weather Service on Thursday, warning that inland temperatures in the Bay Area could reach triple digits, ended Friday night. On Friday, temperatures in Santa Rosa topped out at 99 degrees, above the average but far short of the record high of 110 degrees. In Cloverdale, temperatures reached as high as 104 degrees Friday.

Meteorologist Anna Schneider said temperatures will start to cool down in Sonoma County on Saturday to the low 90s or mid-80s, before dropping to the upper 70s Monday.

Despite the cooling weather, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District issued an alert for Saturday, advising Bay Area residents that the air may still be smoggy, as it was Thursday and Friday. The air quality in Sonoma County is expected to be moderate Saturday, according to the district’s website.

Lisa Fasano, the district’s spokeswoman, said there may be a chance Sonoma County will be impacted by smoke from nearby wildfires in Northern California, but the air quality will not exceed the federal health standards for smoke. The weather service also said there is no high risk for wildfires this weekend.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District does not yet know how the air quality will be affected Sunday or Monday, Fasano said.

Fasano advised residents to avoid strenuous outdoor activity in the late afternoon when temperatures are the highest this weekend because of the air quality.

