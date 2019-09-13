University of Tennessee offers scholarship to boy bullied for homemade shirt

ASSOCIATED PRESS
September 13, 2019, 8:39AM

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Florida fourth-grader who was bullied over his homemade University of Tennessee shirt has been offered a four-year scholarship to the school.

School officials said Thursday the boy's scholarship would cover tuition and fees beginning in the fall of 2028 if he chooses to attend the University of Tennessee and meets admission requirements.

The boy's teacher shared his story on Facebook and said the child's excitement for his school's college colors day turned to devastation after he was bullied at lunch last week. The teacher's post went viral as the school sent a care package featuring notes and Tennessee gear the boy shared with his class.

The school's VolShop website has designed its own Tennessee shirt featuring the boy's design. School officials say more than 50,000 shirts have been presold, with proceeds benefiting the charity STOMP Out Bullying .

