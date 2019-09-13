Injured mountain biker airlifted out of Trione-Annadel State Park

A man was airlifted from Annadel State Park this week after he was seriously injured while mountain biking with a friend in a rugged, steep section of the park, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said.

The friend phoned for help just before 7 p.m. Wednesday, prompting dispatchers to send first responders and the Sheriff’s Office’s helicopter, Henry 1, to the park. The helicopter arrived at the scene within minutes and the pair was located under a canopy of 200-foot trees but not on a marked trail, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday in a social media post.

A tactical officer in the helicopter propelled down a 200-foot line to where the cyclist and his friend were waiting. Park rangers met the officer there and the group determined the man, 29, had likely broken his femur and possibly his pelvis.

Santa Rosa firefighters arrived, treated the man and determined it was too dangerous to carry him out of the rugged area because it would likely take more than an hour, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The injured cyclist was strapped into a rescue stretcher and attached to the Henry 1 line, along with a Santa Rosa Fire Department paramedic and the flight officer. The three were airlifted out of the area to an awaiting ambulance waiting near the park. The man was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, where he was treated for his injuries, the Sheriff’s Office said.

